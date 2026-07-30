

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved in July to the highest level in five months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 34.9 in July from 33.8 in June. The expected score was 34.2. Moreover, this was the highest score since February, when it was 39.7.



The survey was conducted on July 15 among 8,400 households.



The sub-index measuring overall livelihood strengthened 1.1 points to 34.9 in July. Similarly, the index for the willingness to buy durable goods increased to 25.6 from 24.6. The employment index improved from 38.4 to 40.1, and the income growth index climbed to 40.9 from 40.3.



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