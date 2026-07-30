International power producer ContourGlobal has signed a long-term corporate power purchase agreement (cPPA) with Tesla in the United States. The cPPA will see Tesla purchase the majority of generated power from ContourGlobal's Project Sterling hybrid solar and storage facility in Arizona. The deal covers approximately 1 TWh of power per year, representing around 90% of Project Sterling's as-generated annual output. Set to begin on-site construction this year, Project Sterling combines 450 MW of solar with 360 MW/1.4 GWh of battery energy storage capacity. It is connected to Arizona's Western ...

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