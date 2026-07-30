

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AIB Group PLC (A5G.F, A5G.IR, AIB.IR), an Irish lender and financial service provider, on Thursday posted a rise in net profit for the first half of fiscal 2026.



For the six-month period to June 30, the bank reported a net income of EUR 939 million, or EUR 0.42 per share, higher than EUR 928 million, or EUR 0.39 per share, in the same period last year. Operating income stood at EUR 1.079 billion as against EUR 1.056 billion in the previous year.



Total operating income was EUR 2.282 billion, higher than EUR 2.232 billion in the prior year. Net interest income stood at EUR 1.871 billion, down from EUR 1.874 billion last year. Interest income calculated using the effective interest rate method was EUR 2.351 billion, less than EUR 2.446 billion a year ago.



New lending moved up to EUR 7.5 billion from EUR 6.9 billion in the previous year. This rise was mainly due to strong growth in climate and infrastructure capital and corporate lending.



Gross loans stood at EUR 74.5 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with EUR 72.3 billion on December 31, 2025. This increase reflects strong new lending and favorable foreign exchange movements.



Customer deposits stood at EUR 118.8 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with EUR 117.2 billion on December 31, 2025. This was driven by growth in personal balances.



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