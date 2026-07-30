Vancouver, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) ("Luxxfolio" or the "Company") and NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) ("NU E") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic collaboration to evaluate power infrastructure, hosting, and data centre development opportunities supporting digital asset mining and related compute-intensive applications.

The collaboration is intended to combine NU E's power development and energy infrastructure platform with Luxxfolio's active digital asset mining operations and Litecoin-focused treasury and infrastructure strategy. The parties expect to initially assess opportunities involving reliable, scalable, and cost-effective power capacity suitable for crypto mining, high-density computing, and modular data centre infrastructure.

Luxxfolio has established active Litecoin mining operations as part of its broader Litecoin treasury and infrastructure strategy. The Company previously announced the commencement of Litecoin mining operations using scrypt-based mining equipment, with Luxxfolio-owned miners at Christina Lake, British Columbia.

NU E is focused on the origination, development, and advancement of integrated power and energy park opportunities, with an emphasis on strategic site positioning, grid access, and disciplined stage-gated project development for compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand.

NU E is currently advancing a portfolio of power and energy-park projects representing gross development capacity of more than 1,112.25 MW (613.94 MW Net) across North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The portfolio spans utility-scale solar generation, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and dispatchable gas resources, and is being originated and de-risked through a disciplined, stage-gated development process. The Company's develop-and-advance approach is designed to take early-stage sites through land control, grid and interconnection positioning, and permitting toward shovel-ready status, with a particular focus on configurations that pair generation and storage directly with large industrial and compute loads.

A central element of the collaboration is NU E's emphasis on behind-the-meter power. By co-locating generation and storage directly with mining and compute infrastructure, behind-the-meter configurations can reduce or avoid grid interconnection delays, transmission and distribution charges, and curtailment risk-supporting faster speed-to-power, lower delivered energy cost, and higher operational uptime. For continuous, energy-intensive loads such as Litecoin mining and high-density computing, these characteristics can be decisive to project economics. The parties intend to prioritize opportunities where behind-the-meter power capacity can be matched directly to Luxxfolio's mining and infrastructure requirements.

"Power access is becoming one of the defining constraints in digital infrastructure. As Luxxfolio scales its mining and Litecoin infrastructure strategy, we believe partnerships with experienced power developers can create a significant strategic advantage. NU E's focus on energy parks and compute-intensive power demand aligns naturally with our objective of building a disciplined, vertically integrated Litecoin infrastructure business," said Tomek Antoniak, Chief Executive Officer of Luxxfolio.

"Luxxfolio brings direct operating exposure to digital asset mining and a clear public-market strategy around Litecoin infrastructure. We believe there is a growing opportunity at the intersection of power, digital infrastructure, and blockchain networks. Our platform is built around behind-the-meter energy parks that place low-cost, reliable power capacity next to the load-exactly what continuous mining and high-density compute require. This collaboration gives both companies a practical framework to evaluate projects where power development and digital asset operations can be aligned from the outset," said Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of NU E Power Corp.

The parties intend to review potential project structures, site requirements, power availability, commercial terms, and development timelines. Any specific project, hosting arrangement, power supply agreement, joint venture, or definitive transaction will be subject to further due diligence, negotiation of definitive documentation, board approvals, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions.

The companies will provide further updates as appropriate and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the proposed strategic collaboration between Luxxfolio and NU E; the evaluation of power infrastructure, hosting, and data centre development opportunities supporting digital asset mining and compute-intensive applications; the anticipated benefits of behind-the-meter power configurations, including speed-to-power, delivered energy cost, and operational uptime; NU E's project portfolio, gross development capacity, and stage-gated development approach; potential project structures, site requirements, power availability, commercial terms, development timelines, and future definitive agreements; Luxxfolio's Litecoin treasury accumulation strategy and long-term conviction in Litecoin; the continued operation and potential expansion of Luxxfolio's Litecoin mining fleet; the planned launch and development of the LuxxPool mining pool platform; and the broader strategic objectives of each company, including Luxxfolio's objective of building vertically integrated Litecoin infrastructure operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable at the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the risk that the parties may not identify suitable projects, may not enter into definitive agreements, may not obtain required board, regulatory, or other approvals, may not secure sufficient power capacity or financing, or may not advance any project to commercial operation; the volatility of Litecoin and cryptocurrency markets generally; changes in mining difficulty, hash rate competition, and network conditions; uncertainty in the development and launch of LuxxPool; fluctuations in energy costs or availability; delays or costs associated with grid interconnection, permitting, land control, or project development; each company's limited operating history and need for additional financing; equipment availability; competition from better-capitalized participants; regulatory developments affecting digital assets or energy infrastructure in Canada or other applicable jurisdictions; and general economic, capital markets, and industry conditions.

Although the companies have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known or that are currently believed not to be material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and neither Luxxfolio nor NU E undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307246

Source: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.