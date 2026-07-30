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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 11:12
29,290 Euro
+0,86 % +0,250
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
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EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
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29,23029,27011:39
29,24029,26011:39
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 11:06 Uhr
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EQT Real Estate to acquire 14-asset pan-European logistics portfolio for EUR 532 million

STOCKHOLM, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

  • EQT Real Estate has agreed to acquire a portfolio of 14 logistics properties across the UK, Germany and France from Logicor
  • The portfolio comprises approximately 457,000 square meters of modern, fully leased logistics space
  • The acquisition further strengthens EQT Real Estate's European logistics platform, adding scale across established distribution corridors and major consumption centers

EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce that EQT Real Estate Europe Logistics Value Fund V ("EQT Real Estate") has agreed to acquire a 14-asset pan-European logistics portfolio from Logicor for EUR 532 million.

The portfolio comprises approximately 457,000 square meters of logistics space across eight assets in the UK, four in Germany and two in France. The properties are fully leased to a diversified group of retail, e-commerce, logistics and industrial occupiers and are located in major distribution markets with access to key transport networks and population centers.

Jonathan Mackie, Managing Director at EQT Real Estate, said: "European logistics remains one of our highest-conviction sectors, underpinned by sustained occupier demand for well-located, high-quality assets. We're delighted to further expand our presence through this acquisition from Logicor, adding a diversified portfolio of high-quality properties and creating a strong platform for long-term growth."

Ryan Pappas, Chief Investment Officer at Logicor, said: "We are particularly pleased to have agreed another transaction with EQT, a highly respected and professional partner, reflecting the continued appeal of best-in-class logistics assets and the strength of long-term relationships in our sector."

The transfer of UK assets has been completed, while completion of the German and French assets remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-real-estate-to-acquire-14-asset-pan-european-logistics-portfolio-for-eur-532-million,c4378536

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4378536/4206072.pdf

EQT Real Estate to acquire 14-asset pan-European logistics portfolio for EUR 532 million_260730

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/french-asset---eqt-real-estate-logistics-acquisition,c3555235

French asset - EQT Real Estate Logistics acquisition

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-real-estate-to-acquire-14-asset-pan-european-logistics-portfolio-for-eur-532-million-302838855.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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