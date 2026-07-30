Titan International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The full earnings release including a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures can be found in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/news-releases/default.aspx.

Q2 2026 Key Figures

Revenues grew 5.2% to $484 million

Gross margin improved to 15.5%

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.3% to $34 million

Free Cash Flows generated $26 million

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We were once again able to report solid results in the second quarter, with revenues toward the high end of our guidance range and Adjusted EBITDA that exceeded guidance. Consumer was our best-performing segment, with 27% growth versus the prior year period as our Titan Specialty business experienced solid end customer demand. Our EMC segment grew 1.4% in the quarter as construction end markets moderated from the stronger growth levels experienced in prior periods. Lower farm incomes and elevated financing costs continued to impact our Ag segment, leading to sales being down 5% in the quarter. Overall, we had a strong quarter with revenues up over 5%, higher gross margin and increased Adjusted EBITDA. Another highlight of the quarter was our free cash flow performance of $26 million, reflecting strong working capital improvement."

Mr. Reitz continued, "Over the past several years we have made significant progress in diversifying our business, with our three reporting segments each accounting for between 30% and 40% of our revenues in the quarter. Those segments are organized by end market, resulting in valuable diversification that supports continued, solid financial results even as conditions vary across these end markets. Underpinning our customer relationships is a broad portfolio of products, strategically positioned global plants, and a one-stop shop distribution channel, all supported by our phenomenal One Titan team, which in combination allows us to be strategic in how we support our customers."

Mr. Reitz concluded, "At the macro level, many global industries remain challenged by significant uncertainty, including some of the markets we serve. Against that backdrop Titan continues to succeed, delivering solid financial performance with year-over-year growth. That is an achievement we are proud of and a testament to both our strategic plan and how we operate our business on a daily basis."

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

Tony Eheli, Chief Financial Officer added, "We currently expect third quarter sales of between $440 million and $460 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of between $27 million and $33 million. We are also maintaining our previously communicated full-year guidance of sales between $1.85 and $1.95 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of between $105 million and $115 million."

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "would," "could," "potential," "may," "will," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, these assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond Titan International, Inc.'s control. As a result, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to, the effect of a recession on the Company and its customers and suppliers; changes in the Company's end-user markets into which the Company sells its products as a result of domestic and world economic or regulatory influences or otherwise; changes in the marketplace, including new products and pricing changes by the Company's competitors; the Company's ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations; unfavorable outcomes of legal proceedings; the Company's ability to comply with current or future regulations applicable to the Company's business and the industry in which it competes or any actions taken or orders issued by regulatory authorities; availability and price of raw materials; levels of operating efficiencies; the effects of the Company's indebtedness and its compliance with the terms thereof; changes in the interest rate environment and their effects on the Company's outstanding indebtedness; unfavorable product liability and warranty claims; actions of domestic and foreign governments, including the imposition of additional tariffs; geopolitical and economic uncertainties relating to the countries in which the Company operates or does business; risks associated with acquisitions, including difficulty in integrating operations and personnel, disruption of ongoing business, and increased expenses; results of investments; the effects of potential processes to explore various strategic transactions, including potential dispositions; fluctuations in currency translations; risks associated with environmental laws and regulations; risks relating to our manufacturing facilities, including that any of our material facilities may become inoperable; risks relating to financial reporting, internal controls, tax accounting, and information systems; and the other risks and factors detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those reports. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason, except as required by law.

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.