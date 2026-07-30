

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Central Command forces have carried out a heavy wave of strikes against Iran in response to Tuesday's missile attacks on U.S. forces.



Iranian state media reported explosions in southern and western parts of Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Kish and Qeshm Island, killing three people, including a child.



In a surprise attack Tuesday night, Iran's IRGC forces launched multiple ballistic missiles on U.S. forces based in Jordan and targeted ships in the Strait of Hormuz. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted, according to CENTCOM.



President Donald Trump had vowed to retaliate on Wednesday. 'We're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them. They know it's coming,' he told reporters in the Oval Office.



CENTCOM assets struck dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets in Iran, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities, U.S. Central Command said in a press relese. The strikes aimed to further diminish threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries.



'More than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently deployed to the Middle East and remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready,' it added.



The developments added concerns over further disruptions to global energy supplies, and crude oil continued to rise.



Brent crude oil crossed $91 per barrel on Thursday, while the US-traded WTI approached $85 per barrel.



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