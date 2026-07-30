

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, CVC Capital Partners plc (Z1W.F) announced financial results for the first half of 2026, reporting adjusted profit after tax of 434 million euros, up from last year's 396 million euros, driven by strong performance across various business segments.



Adjusted earnings per share totaled 0.40 euros compared to 0.36 euros in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA totaled 554 million euros compared to 493 million euros last year.



On an adjusted basis, performance-related earnings increased to 110 million euros from 96 million euros in 2025.



Currently, CVC's stock is trading at 14.33 euros, down 1.65 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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