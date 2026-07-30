

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $229 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $331 million, or $3.32 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $316 million or $3.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $2.466 billion from $2.261 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $229 Mln. vs. $331 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.43 vs. $3.32 last year. -Revenue: $2.466 Bln vs. $2.261 Bln last year.



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