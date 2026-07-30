

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Cigna Group (CI), while reporting higher profit and revenues in its second quarter, on Thursday raised fiscal 2026 outlook again for adjusted income from operations, reflecting solid operational performance across its diversified portfolio of businesses.



In pre-market activity, the shares were trading at $293.65, down 0.96 percent.



For fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted income from operations to be at least $30.45 per share, compared to previous view of at least $30.35 per share.



In fiscal 2025, adjusted income from operations was $8.014 billion or $29.84 per share.



In the second quarter, shareholders' net income grew to $1.66 billion or $6.29 per share from $1.53 billion or $5.71 per share a year ago, primarily reflecting growth in Cigna Healthcare.



Adjusted income from operations for quarter was $2.05 billion or $7.78 per share, 6 percent higher than $1.93 billion or $7.20 per share last year.



Total revenues for the second quarter 2026 increased 7 percent to $71.67 billion from $67.18 billion a year ago, driven by growth in both Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News