

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Bachem Holding AG (BHM.F) announced earnings for first half of CHF50.3 million.



The company's earnings came in at CHF50.3 million, or CHF0.67 per share. This compares with CHF50.1 million, or CHF0.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to CHF326.4 million from CHF313.0 million last year.



Bachem Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) : -Earnings: CHF50.3 Mln. vs. CHF50.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF0.67 vs. CHF0.67 last year. -Revenue: CHF326.4 Mln vs. CHF313.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 35 % To 40 %



For the year 2026,the company plans to invest between CHF 350 million and CHF 400 million in 2026.



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