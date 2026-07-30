

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.TO) reported a profit for first half that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $251 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $271 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Endeavour Mining plc reported adjusted earnings of $302 million or $1.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.0% to $1.220 billion from $1.008 billion last year.



Endeavour Mining plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) : -Earnings: $251 Mln. vs. $271 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.220 Bln vs. $1.008 Bln last year.



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