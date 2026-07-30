Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vor China-Exportstopp: Firma könnte sich Zugriff auf 12-Mrd.-$-Chance sichern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSCF | ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42 | Ticker-Symbol: 6E2
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 11:29
41,860 Euro
-1,37 % -0,580
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,82043,32013:18
42,74043,31013:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC41,860-1,37 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.