

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders plc (SDR.L) announced a profit for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at GBP304.5 million, or GBP0.189 per share. This compares with GBP144.4 million, or GBP0.090 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Schroders plc reported adjusted earnings of GBP355.3 million or GBP0.221 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.9% to GBP1.794 billion from GBP1.535 billion last year.



Schroders plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP304.5 Mln. vs. GBP144.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.189 vs. GBP0.090 last year. -Revenue: GBP1.794 Bln vs. GBP1.535 Bln last year.



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