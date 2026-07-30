

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $3.720 billion, or $12.62 per share. This compares with $714 million, or $2.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.697 billion or $12.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 48.8% to $44.476 billion from $29.889 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.720 Bln. vs. $714 Mln. last year. -EPS: $12.62 vs. $2.28 last year. -Revenue: $44.476 Bln vs. $29.889 Bln last year.



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