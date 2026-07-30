

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office unveiled a $20+ billion capital investment program aimed at transforming the Washington Dulles International Airport, or IAD, into a world-class international gateway to the nation's capital.



The project, featuring collaboration between US Department of Transportation, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and United Airlines, will generate billions of dollars in economic opportunity, create thousands of good paying jobs, unlock hundreds of new flights, and solidify the area as a premier aviation hub, according to DOT.



IAD was selected following an extensive review of more than 30 proposals submitted in response to USDOT's December call to action.



The transformation will improve the Dulles customer experience to more than 5 million square feet of new or renovated space.



'President Trump's work to make D.C. safe and beautiful has already reshaped our nation's capital for the better. But to truly achieve this vision, we need to invest in an international gateway that is worthy of the greatest country on earth,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'By partnering with United Airlines and MWAA, we will create thousands of jobs and build a world-class airport filled with stunning architecture, efficient security screenings, hundreds of new flights, and improved mobility - all while preserving Dulles' iconic primary terminal. Say goodbye to those stale concourses, endless walkways, and those absurd mobile lounges, and say hello to a state-of-the-art facility that will inspire millions of flyers for generations to come.'



'This new construction effort builds upon the multiyear Dulles Master Plan, developed in consultation with our airline partners, to modernize Washington's main international airport,' said Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter.



The transformation will occur in phases over several years, with the Airports Authority, United Airlines, and other airlines and airport partners working together to move construction forward while Dulles continues to operate safely and reliably for travelers.



The investment of more than $20 billion represents a significant increase over the $7 billion previously allocated for the Dulles modernization program. MWAA, working with airlines serving Dulles, will finance the new concourses and terminal facilities through municipal bonds, which offer significantly lower interest rates than bonds available to private-sector firms. Other portions of the new development will offer opportunities for public-private partnership investments.



Significant modernization work is already underway at IAD. Later this year, the first segment of the new Concourse E will open with 14 new United gates that will help the airline expand its international network, provide direct access to the airport's AeroTrain system, and debut new and enhanced passenger lounges, DOT said in a press release.



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