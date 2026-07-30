

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - NASA has announced that on Wednesday, August 12, a total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, the Atlantic Ocean, Spain, and a small corner of Portugal.



The U.S. space agency said it will stream the eclipse live with views across the path and interviews with subject matter experts through a variety of platforms. During the broadcast, NASA experts will answer questions submitted on social media.



Viewers in other places in the Northern Hemisphere also will have the chance to experience a partial solar eclipse, including parts of the U.S. (from Alaska to North Carolina), most of Canada, much of Europe, and northwestern Africa.



During the eclipse, NASA will conduct experiments in the path of totality. To investigate the dynamics of the Sun's corona, a NASA-funded science team will chase the Moon's shadow with a WB-57 high-altitude research aircraft.



The NASA-supported Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project is sending students from several U.S. universities to Iceland and Spain to launch scientific balloons before, during, and after the eclipse to research how the temporary darkening of the skies during the eclipse affects Earth's atmosphere.



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