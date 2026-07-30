FLYR Hospitality Named Preferred Revenue Management System and Business Intelligence Vendor for Global Hotel Alliance

Partnership delivers AI-powered commercial intelligence and revenue optimisation to GHA's global network of over 50 independent hotel brands across 100 countries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR Hospitality, the AI-first revenue management and commercial intelligence platform purpose-built for the hospitality industry, today announced it has been selected by Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's leading alliance of independent hotel brands, as a preferred Revenue Management System (RMS) and Business Intelligence (BI) vendor on behalf of its member brands. The partnership will extend FLYR Hospitality's advanced commercial intelligence capabilities across GHA's portfolio of more than 50 brands and 1,000 hotels in 100 countries, empowering member properties to drive RevPAR growth, enhance forecasting accuracy, and unlock deeper commercial performance insights.

Under the agreement, FLYR Hospitality will be made available to all GHA member hotel brands as a preferred technology partner, with co-operative go-to-market support, streamlined onboarding pathways, and deeper integrations with GHA's central technology platform, including connectivity with the award-winning GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme. The partnership represents a significant step in GHA's commitment to equipping its independent member brands with best-in-class technology without compromising their individual identities or operational autonomy.

FLYR Hospitality's platform combines AI-driven demand forecasting, automated pricing and inventory optimisation, and multi-dimensional business intelligence to give revenue leaders a persistent commercial advantage. The platform's architecture is designed for the complexity of independent and soft-brand hotel operators - precisely the profile of GHA's membership - enabling deep customisation, rapid deployment, and measurable returns from day one.

"Being named a preferred RMS and BI partner for the Global Hotel Alliance is a landmark moment for FLYR Hospitality. GHA has built something genuinely rare in our industry - a global alliance of independent brands that compete on identity, not just scale. Our platform was built for exactly this kind of operator: sophisticated, data-driven, and unwilling to sacrifice individuality for technology. This partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver compounding commercial advantage to over a thousand properties worldwide, and we couldn't be more energised by what we will build together."

- Andrew Rubinacci, Chief Commercial Officer, FLYR Hospitality

The selection follows an extensive evaluation process in which GHA assessed multiple leading revenue management and commercial intelligence platforms against criteria including AI and forecasting capability, depth of business intelligence reporting, integration flexibility, ease of onboarding for independent properties, and alignment with the distinct commercial needs of independent hotel brands. FLYR Hospitality was selected based on its best-in-class AI engine, its intuitive user experience for revenue managers, and its track record of delivering measurable results across diverse hotel typologies.

"Revenue management and commercial intelligence are mission-critical functions for our member brands, and they deserve technology that matches their ambition. FLYR Hospitality stood out through this process not only for the strength of their AI and analytics capabilities, but for their genuine understanding of the independent hotel brand model. We are confident this partnership will create real, tangible value for our members - giving their revenue teams sharper tools, deeper insights, and more time to focus on the strategies that matter most. We are delighted to welcome FLYR Hospitality as a preferred partner to the GHA ecosystem."

- Folker Heim, Chief Operating Officer, Global Hotel Alliance

GHA member hotels seeking to learn more about FLYR Hospitality's RMS and BI capabilities can access dedicated resources and onboarding support through GHA's member portal, or by contacting FLYR Hospitality directly.

MEDIA CONTACTS

FLYR Hospitality

Media Team hospitality-press@flyr.com

Global Hotel Alliance

Andrea Krenn | andrea.krenn@gha.com | +971566818025

ABOUT FLYR HOSPITALITY

FLYR Hospitality is an AI-first revenue management and commercial intelligence platform purpose-built for the hospitality industry. Combining advanced demand forecasting, automated pricing and inventory optimisation, and multi-dimensional business intelligence, FLYR Hospitality gives hotel revenue leaders a persistent commercial advantage in an increasingly dynamic market. The platform is designed to serve the full spectrum of hotel operators - from independent boutique properties to large-scale portfolios - delivering measurable gains in RevPAR, forecast accuracy, and commercial efficiency. FLYR Hospitality is a trading entity of Prix Ltd and operates as a standalone commercial intelligence brand within the FLYR family.

For more information, visit www.flyrhospitality.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL HOTEL ALLIANCE (GHA)

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands with over 50 brands and 1,000 hotels across 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme - GHA DISCOVERY - provides 35 million members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay.

Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.

For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.