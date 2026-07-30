

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO (SGRO.L) reported profit before tax of 9 million pounds for the first half of 2026 compared to 264 million pounds in the prior-year period. IFRS loss per share came in at 0.4 pence versus profit of 18.3 pence in the comparable period.



Adjusted profit before tax was 268 million pounds for the half year ending June 30, 2026, compared to 252 million pounds, in the prior-year period, representing a 6.3% increase. Adjusted earnings per share climbed to 19.3 pence from 18.1 pence, a 6.6% rise year-over-year. The Group posted a 5.3 percent like-for-like net rental income growth, for the period.



SEGRO shares are trading at 965.80 pence on the London Stock Exchange, down 0.43%.



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