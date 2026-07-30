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WKN: A11Q13 | ISIN: DE000A11Q133 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ET
Stuttgart
30.07.26 | 14:11
33,500 Euro
+11,67 % +3,500
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
H&K AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H&K AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,70033,20014:38
Dow Jones News
30.07.2026 13:21 Uhr
245 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

H&K AG: Significant growth in revenue, total operating performance and EBITDA; full-year guidance raised

DJ H&K AG: Significant growth in revenue, total operating performance and EBITDA; full-year guidance raised 

H&K AG 
H&K AG: Significant growth in revenue, total operating performance and EBITDA; full-year guidance raised 
30-Jul-2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
H&K AG: Significant growth in revenue, total operating performance and EBITDA; full-year guidance raised 
 
Oberndorf am Neckar, 30 July 2026 
 
Based on preliminary business figures, H&K AG expects a very successful development in the first half of 2026. 
According to current projections, the H&K Group generated revenue of approximately EUR 263.9 million (first half of 
2025: EUR 179.5 million), while total operating performance is expected to amount to approximately EUR 263.3 million 
(first half of 2025: EUR 195.7 million). Based on the current figures, EBITDA for the first half of 2026 is expected to 
amount to approximately EUR 66.2 million (first half of 2025: EUR 29.2 million). 
 
The positive development is attributable in particular to continued strong demand for Heckler & Koch products, the high 
utilisation of production capacities and the consistent implementation of ongoing programmes. In addition, investments 
in production capacities, infrastructure and process optimisations had a positive impact on the Company's operational 
performance. 
 
Against the background of this positive development and a very high order backlog, the Management Board has resolved to 
significantly raise the guidance for the full year 2026. With regard to revenue and total operating performance, the 
Management Board now expects an improvement in the high double-digit million range compared with the previous year. For 
EBITDA, the Management Board expects an improvement in the mid double-digit million range compared with the previous 
year. 
 
Further information will be provided upon publication of the 2026 half-year financial report. 
 
The alternative performance measures used herein are explained in more detail as follows: 
 
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) refers to operating earnings before financial 
result, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. 
 
Total operating performance comprises revenue, changes in inventories and own work capitalised. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 22060729_HK_Ad_hoc-Mitteilung_ENG 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     H&K AG 
         Heckler & Koch-Straße 1 
         78727 Oberndorf am Neckar 
         Germany 
Phone:      07423 79-0 
Fax:       07423 79-2350 
E-mail:     info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com 
Internet:    www.heckler-koch.com 
ISIN:      DE000A11Q133, XS1649057XXX 
Euronext Ticker: MLHK 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2374584 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2374584 30-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2374584&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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