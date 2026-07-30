DJ H&K AG: Significant growth in revenue, total operating performance and EBITDA; full-year guidance raised

H&K AG H&K AG: Significant growth in revenue, total operating performance and EBITDA; full-year guidance raised 30-Jul-2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- H&K AG: Significant growth in revenue, total operating performance and EBITDA; full-year guidance raised Oberndorf am Neckar, 30 July 2026 Based on preliminary business figures, H&K AG expects a very successful development in the first half of 2026. According to current projections, the H&K Group generated revenue of approximately EUR 263.9 million (first half of 2025: EUR 179.5 million), while total operating performance is expected to amount to approximately EUR 263.3 million (first half of 2025: EUR 195.7 million). Based on the current figures, EBITDA for the first half of 2026 is expected to amount to approximately EUR 66.2 million (first half of 2025: EUR 29.2 million). The positive development is attributable in particular to continued strong demand for Heckler & Koch products, the high utilisation of production capacities and the consistent implementation of ongoing programmes. In addition, investments in production capacities, infrastructure and process optimisations had a positive impact on the Company's operational performance. Against the background of this positive development and a very high order backlog, the Management Board has resolved to significantly raise the guidance for the full year 2026. With regard to revenue and total operating performance, the Management Board now expects an improvement in the high double-digit million range compared with the previous year. For EBITDA, the Management Board expects an improvement in the mid double-digit million range compared with the previous year. Further information will be provided upon publication of the 2026 half-year financial report. The alternative performance measures used herein are explained in more detail as follows: EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) refers to operating earnings before financial result, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. Total operating performance comprises revenue, changes in inventories and own work capitalised. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 22060729_HK_Ad_hoc-Mitteilung_ENG =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: H&K AG Heckler & Koch-Straße 1 78727 Oberndorf am Neckar Germany Phone: 07423 79-0 Fax: 07423 79-2350 E-mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com Internet: www.heckler-koch.com ISIN: DE000A11Q133, XS1649057XXX Euronext Ticker: MLHK AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2374584 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2374584 30-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 30, 2026 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)