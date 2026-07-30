

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) announced a profit for second quarter of $396 million



The company's earnings totaled $396 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $438 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $5.967 billion from $5.427 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $396 Mln. vs. $391 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $5.967 Bln vs. $5.427 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.81 To $ 2.91



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