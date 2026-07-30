

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that it has uncovered more than $1 billion in additional duties owed under the Enforce and Protect Act, which authorizes CBP to investigate and stop duty evasion schemes like illegal transshipment, misclassification, and undervaluation.



This milestone is a first in the program's 10-year history and is 300 percent above the program's annual average.



CBP issued 14 notices of determination in 2026 involving a variety of products such as solar cells, tow-behind lawn groomers, lumber, pipes, xanthan gum, metal lockers, and wooden furniture imported from countries across the globe. Investigators traveled to Mexico, Thailand, India, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom to inspect production facilities and verify that importers are importing from legitimate businesses.



Every day, illicit actors attempt to exploit U.S. trade laws to increase their own profits at the cost of the U.S. government and American people, CBP said. EAPA investigations are one of many enforcement tools CBP uses to combat duty evasion and enforce U.S. trade laws. The process is transparent and efficient, with investigations required by statute to conclude within one year. Throughout each investigation, CBP works closely with allegers, including small businesses and those with limited legal resources, to help them submit complete, well-supported allegations.



'CBP's EAPA program supports the America First Trade Policy, which focuses on protecting American businesses and workers,' said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. 'By enforcing antidumping and countervailing duty laws, we are creating a level playing field for domestic industries.'



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