

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $451.38 million, or $2.96 per share. This compares with $229.25 million, or $1.52 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $645.97 million or $4.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 41.1% to $9.556 billion from $6.773 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $451.38 Mln. vs. $229.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.96 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue: $9.556 Bln vs. $6.773 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 16.45 To $ 16.95 Full year revenue guidance: $ 39.3 B To $ 39.7 B



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