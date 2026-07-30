Axi Financial Services (UK) Limited: Axi announced as Official Trading Partner of the DP World Tour

SYDNEY, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a brand name encompassing multiple entities within the Axi Group offering global trading services, today announced a new partnership with the DP World Tour, becoming the Tour's Official Online Trading Partner.

The partnership brings together two organisations that operate in highly competitive international environments, with a shared focus on performance, precision and continuous development. Through the collaboration, Axi will have a presence across selected DP World Tour events and digital channels throughout the season.

The partnership forms part of Axi's broader global sponsorship strategy, which includes collaborations across professional sport. The company believes these partnerships help increase brand awareness in key international markets while supporting engagement with audiences that value discipline, preparation and performance.

Rajesh Yohannan, Chief Executive Officer at Axi said, "Golf and trading share the same DNA: success comes down to preparation, discipline, and the fine margins that separate good from great. That's what Axi's Edge is all about. Partnering with the DP World Tour - a truly global Tour with a truly global audience - allows us to tell that story on one of the biggest stages in sport. We're proud to be the first online trading company to partner with a professional Golf Tour, and we can't wait to bring fans and our clients closer to the game through innovations like DP World Tour Fantasy Powered by Axi."

Guy Kinnings, CEO of the DP World Tour, added:

"Axi are a global platform with big ambition, and we're delighted that they have chosen the DP World Tour for their first partnership in golf. Our audience is affluent, financially savvy and come from all four corners of the globe-giving Axi the perfect marketing platform to build from. Together, we will create compelling multi-channel brand campaigns and networking opportunities that elevate their presence in priority markets as we travel around the world each season."

Further details about partnership activations and selected tournament involvement will be announced throughout the season.

About Axi

Axi is a global online trading provider offering access to forex, indices, commodities, and digital assets to clients in more than 100 countries. The company combines trading technology, education, and partnership initiatives to support trader development worldwide.

Media enquiries: mediaenquiries@axi.com

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 66.36% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.