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WKN: A1JE8X | ISIN: US4464131063 | Ticker-Symbol: HI4
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 08:33
251,40 Euro
+2,57 % +6,30
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
272,00275,9014:03
272,00275,6014:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC251,40+2,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.