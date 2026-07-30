Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the largest field exploration program in the Company's history at its Delta-1 Gold Project. With a team of 10 geologists now in the field, trenching, channel sampling, and prospecting activities are underway across multiple target areas within the I-Zone, as well as several surrounding high-priority gold prospects.

The program is designed to evaluate multiple newly identified targets that could represent extensions of the I-Zone gold system and additional mineralized centres along the Crayfish Creek Fault corridor.

Delta is also evaluating multiple historical gold occurrences within the broader project area where grab samples returned anomalous to high-grade gold values, including reported historical grab samples grading up to 759.0 g/t Au, with additional samples returning 554.0 g/t Au, 371.9 g/t Au and 170.1 g/t Au (Inco 1989). These occurrences have not been systematically evaluated through channel sampling or drilling (Photo 1).

Photo 1. Exploration team washing a newly exposed felsic dike during trenching approximately 100 metres south of the I-Zone to prepare the outcrop for geological mapping and channel sampling.

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Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta, commented:

"The discovery of several new felsic dikes and the relocation of historical high-grade gold occurrences that have never been systematically evaluated are very encouraging. This program is designed to determine whether these occurrences represent extensions of the I-Zone system or additional mineralized centres along the Crayfish Creek Fault corridor. By systematically trenching and sampling these targets for the first time, we aim to define their scale and continuity while prioritizing the highest-potential targets for our inaugural I-Zone drill program this fall."

"At the same time, we are advancing preparations for our upcoming definition and step-out drill program at the Eureka Gold Deposit in support of Delta's maiden mineral resource estimate. Drilling is scheduled to begin in August, while metallurgical testing and environmental baseline studies continue to advance the project, reduce development risk, and strengthen our understanding of its economic potential."

Together, these targets significantly expand the exploration potential of the I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault corridor and represent the first systematic evaluation of several historically recognized high-grade gold occurrences. Trenching, detailed geological mapping, and hundreds of metres of channel sampling are underway to refine the geological controls on mineralization and prioritize drill targets for the planned fall drill program. The first channel sample results are expected shortly and will be reported as they become available.

The I-Zone area is located approximately 18 kilometres southwest of the Eureka Gold Deposit (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Location of the I-Zone sector relative to the Eureka Gold Deposit.

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Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault trend.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization intersected to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

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Source: Delta Resources Limited