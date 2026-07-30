

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. (MIU.F, 8309.T) reported first quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent of 142.2 billion yen, up 56.6% from 90.8 billion yen in the corresponding period last year. Net income per share of common stock rose to 204.72 yen, up from 128.10 yen in the prior year period. Ordinary income climbed 20.5% to 786.4 billion yen. Ordinary profit increased 108.5% year-over-year to 173.5 billion yen.



The company forecasts consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent of 380 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, representing a 19.7% increase from the previous fiscal year. Net income per share is projected at 137.67 yen for the period.



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group shares are trading at 1,672 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, down 2.25%.



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