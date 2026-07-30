

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.1484 against the euro, a 10-day low of 162.30 against the yen and an 8-day low of 0.8120 against the Swiss franc, from an early highs of 1.1434, 163.74 and 0.8175, respectively.



Against the pound and the NZ dollar, the greenback slid to 9-day lows of 1.3407 and 0.5794 from early highs of 1.3333 and 0.5846, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged down to 0.6984 and 1.4037 from early highs of 0.6946 and 1.4068, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.16 against the euro, 161.00 against the yen, 0.79 against the franc, 1.36 against the pound, 0.59 against the kiwi, 0.71 against the aussie and 1.39 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News