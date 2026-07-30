

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Fed's hawkish pause, Microsoft's upbeat quarterly results, the unabated Middle East hostilities, a retreat in crude oil prices and the slide in shares of Meta Platforms, all swayed global market sentiment.



The Federal Reserve, on Wednesday maintained the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.5 to 3.75 percent as expected. But three members of the FOMC voted for a hike, which added to worries about an imminent rate hike.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading with gains. Earlier in the day, major Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index has slipped further. Bond yields mostly hardened amidst a status quo by the Bank of Bank of England. Bank of Japan is also expected to maintain status quo on rates.



Crude oil prices have slipped around a percent. Gold has added more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,797.50, up 0.39% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,362.00, up 0.62% Germany's DAX at 25,512.00, up 0.25% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,940.89, up 0.30% France's CAC 40 at 8,490.85, up 0.98% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,303.85, up 0.88% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 61,866.00, up 0.70% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,967.70, down 0.78% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,804.69, down 0.62% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,858.88, up 0.20% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,593.56, down 1.23%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.69, down 0.20% EUR/USD at 1.1477, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3393, up 0.35% USD/JPY at 162.74, down 0.40% AUD/USD at 0.6979, up 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.4040, down 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.696%, up 1.60% Germany at 3.1735%, up 0.56% France at 3.972%, up 0.40% U.K. at 5.0286%, down 0.17% Japan at 2.798%, up 1.56%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $87.15, down 1.07% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $83.58, down 1.04% Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,078.40, up 1.04% Silver Futures (Sep) at $58.39, up 0.52%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,524.48, down 0.04% Ethereum at $1,917.99, up 0.06% BNB at $586.42, up 2.61% XRP at $1.07, down 0.78% Solana at $73.93, down 0.05%



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