

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Builders FirstSource (BLDR) reported a second quarter net loss of $3.9 million, or loss of $0.04 per share compared to profit of $185.0 million, or $1.66 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $126.1 million, a decrease of 52.3% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.17, compared to $2.38 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 34.9% to $329.3 million.



Net sales were $3.9 billion, a decrease of 8.8% from last year, primarily due to a lower housing starts environment and related headwinds. The company said the decline reflects lower core organic net sales and commodity deflation, partially offset by growth from acquisitions. Core organic net sales declined 7.0%.



For fiscal 2026, the company expects net sales to be in a range of $14.0 billion to $14.8 billion, and adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Builders FirstSource shares are down 2.60 percent to $66.00.



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