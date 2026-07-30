

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (J36.SI), a Hong Kong-based diversified conglomerate, on Thursday reported higher first-half profit, despite lower revenue.



Profit attributable to shareholders increased to $542 million or $1.84 per share from $528 million or $1.81 per share a year earlier.



Net financing charges declined to $158 million in the first half of 2026 from $236 million a year earlier.



The company also recorded a $571 million fair value gain on investment properties and an additional $191 million share of fair value gains through associates and joint ventures, primarily driven by Hongkong Land's Central Portfolio. This compares with a $180 million fair value loss on investment properties in the prior-year period.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted underlying profit attributable to shareholders rose to $735 million from $676 million, while adjusted underlying earnings per share increased 8% to $2.50 from $2.31.



Revenue declined 7% to $15.924 billion from $17.078 billion a year earlier.



Jardine Matheson declared an interim dividend of $0.65 per share, up 8% from $0.60 a year earlier.



Looking ahead, the company reiterated its full-year profit outlook.



On the LSE, Jardine Matheson shares were up about 8% at $67.59.



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