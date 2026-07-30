

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Italian luxury fashion brand Prada S.p.A. (PRDSY.PK, PRDSF.OB, 1913.HK), an Italian luxury fashion company, on Thursday reported higher earnings for the first half of fiscal 2026, benefited by increased revenues, despite greater impact of the Middle East conflict.



In the first half, group net income increased to 386 million euros from last year's 327 million euros.



Adjusted EBIT was 619 million euros, higher than last year's 530 million euros. Adjusted EBIT Margin improved to 22.6 percent from 17.4 percent a year ago.



Net revenues increased 11 percent to 2.74 billion euros from 3.05 billion euros last year. Revenues grew 16 percent on a constant currency basis, and 5 percent organically.



Retail sales were 2.63 billion euros, up 12 percent year-over-year on a constant currency basis, and 3 percent organically. Wholesale sales climbed 40 percent on a constant currency basis, and 20 percent organically.



In Hong Kong, Prada shares closed Thursday's trading at HK$37.900, down 1.51 percent.



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