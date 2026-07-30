In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) - up 122% at $4.19 T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) - up 84% at $92.63 PN Smart Energy Limited (PN) - up 53% at $16.50 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) - up 30% at $163.26 Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) - up 27% at $18.60 DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) - up 23% at $6.67 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) - up 18% at $109.90 FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) - up 17% at $97.71 Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) - up 17% at $14.50 Baxter International Inc. (BAX)- up 14% at $28.30

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) - down 54% at $3.06 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) - down 23% at $222.00 Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) - down 21% at $7.30 LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) - down 17% at $32.60 LKQ Corporation (LKQ) - down 15% at $22.35 Coursera, Inc. (COUR) - down 14% at $5.35 Crocs, Inc. (CROX) - down 13% at $115.75 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) - down 13% at $27.39 Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) - down 12% at $36.50 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) - down 11% at $29.12

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - At 8:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX