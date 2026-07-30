

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, International Paper Company (IP) announced financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net loss of $12 million from continuing operations compared with a net profit of $75 million in the previous year.



On a per-share basis, loss amounted to $0.02 compared with earnings of $0.14 in 2025.



Adjusted operating earnings totaled $18 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $94 million, or $0.18 per share, in the prior year.



Net sales for the period were $6,004 million compared to $6,142 million in the previous year.



In the pre-market hours, IP is trading at $43.28, up 1.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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