CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the completion of the lessor's mandate with Estonia-based leisure carrier Marabu Airlines ("Marabu") to deliver four Airbus A320-271N aircraft.

The lessor originally announced the lease agreements with Marabu for the PW1127GA-JM engine-equipped aircraft in November 2025. The Estonian carrier, which operates from Hamburg, Leipzig and Nuremberg and serves popular leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, mandated the deliveries as part of the initiative to grow its Airbus A320neo fleet and network.

"We're pleased to have reached this delivery milestone in close partnership with our colleagues at Marabu," said Jie Chen, Chief Executive Officer of CDB Aviation. "These latest-technology, fuel-efficient aircraft have made a notable impact on the airline's efforts to enhance its operational efficiency and expand its route network. We look forward to the continued collaboration with Marabu in the future."

"With the delivery of the fourth and final Airbus A320neo from CDB Aviation, Marabu has reached another important milestone in the expansion of its fleet. Marabu now operates a total of twelve Airbus A320neo aircraft, supporting the airline's long-term growth strategy. These modern, fuel-efficient aircraft enable further network expansion, while offering guests even more travel options to some of the most popular leisure destinations across the Mediterranean. The successful collaboration with CDB Aviation has been instrumental in achieving this fleet expansion on schedule," commented Paul Fabian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Marabu Airlines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation's business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "may," "will," "seek," "continue," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "projected," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "achieve" or other terminology or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marabu Airlines

Marabu Airlines is a young and dynamic Estonian leisure carrier founded in 2022 and based in Tallinn. Since launching operations in April 2023, the airline has already flown more than three million passengers from Germany to some of the most attractive destinations around the Mediterranean. In 2026, the airline operates a modern fleet of 12 Airbus A320neo aircraft, each equipped with the latest technology and configured with 180 seats across two classes Economy and Business. With its strong digital mindset and agile approach, Marabu combines innovation, efficiency and genuine customer care to create an enjoyable travel experience. www.flymarabu.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing") a 41-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is one of the world's largest development finance institutions. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

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Contacts:

Media contact: Paul Thibeau

Paul.THIBEAU@CDBAviation.aero; +1 612 594 9844