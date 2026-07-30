London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Edison issues report on Fourlis Holdings (ATSE: FOYRK).

Fourlis Holdings is a leading Southeast European retailer operating exclusive long-term franchise and licence agreements with brands such as IKEA, INTERSPORT and Foot Locker, combining their global brand strength with the group's deep local market expertise. The partnerships provide exposure to product categories with favourable growth profiles, including home furnishings, sporting goods and health and wellness. Management has initiated a transformation agenda aimed at simplifying the operating model of its multi-brand retail platform, centralising selected functions and reinforcing cost and capital discipline, thereby enhancing efficiency and cash conversion over time.

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Source: Edison Group