

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer price inflation moderated in June to the lowest level in three months, the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



The producer price index climbed 5.8 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 7.3 percent increase in May. Prices have been rising since March.



The overall increase was mainly driven by 14.9 percent higher costs for energy. Prices for intermediate goods increased 4.8 percent, and those for capital goods rose by 0.2 percent. Data showed that costs for consumer goods moved up 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in June versus a 0.2 percent drop in May.



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