Regulatory News:

TP (Paris:TEP) announces that it made available to the public and filed with the French Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) the Half-year Financial Report as of June 30, 2026.

This Half-year Financial Report is available on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers and on Teleperformance's website at the following address: www.tp.com, under the section Investors Financial publications.

About TP Group

TP is a global leader in digital business services that consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allow it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: www.tp.com

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Contacts:

TP