

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (BMED.MI, BNMDF) on Wednesday reported an increase in first-half profit, driven by strong growth in net interest income, commission income and customer assets.



First-half net income increased 16% to 555.5 million euros from 477.3 million euros a year earlier. Profit before tax rose 19% to 759.8 million euros, while operating margin climbed 20% to 683.8 million euros.



Net commission income increased 10% to 705.7 million euros and net interest income jumped 30% to 478.5 million euros.



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