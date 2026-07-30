

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Florida has reported the first death of the year in both the state and the U.S. linked to Vibrio vulnificus, a bacterium often called 'flesh-eating bacteria.'



The Florida Department of Health said the person who died was between 80 and 84 years old and died in Palm Beach County in June.



The bacteria naturally live in warm coastal and brackish waters. People can become infected by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters, or when an open cut or wound comes into contact with contaminated seawater.



So far this year, Florida has recorded 11 cases of Vibrio vulnificus. In 2025, the state reported 33 cases and five deaths. Health officials say infections are most common from June to September, when more people visit beaches, go boating, and eat seafood. Cases can also increase after tropical storms and hurricanes.



Although anyone can get infected, severe illness is uncommon in healthy people. In rare cases, the bacteria can cause a serious tissue infection known as necrotizing fasciitis, which can spread quickly and may require emergency surgery or even amputation.



Symptoms vary depending on how the infection occurs. People who eat contaminated seafood may develop diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills. Those infected through an open wound may experience swelling, blisters, skin discoloration, low blood pressure, or discharge from the wound.



Health officials recommend avoiding raw shellfish and keeping open wounds away from warm coastal waters. Anyone who develops symptoms after exposure should seek medical care immediately.



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