

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending yesterday's slide, the U.S. Dollar value edged lower as investors dissected the monetary policy outlook from yesterday's decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to hold the rates steady while the gulf crisis continues to linger with no near end in sight.



The U.S. Dollar Index, DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies was last seen trading at 99.98, down by 0.81 (or 0.80%) today.



Against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.153, down by 0.56%.



Against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.347, down by 0.76%. Today, the Bank of England decided to hold its key interest rate at 3.75%, following an unexpected decline in the inflation rate during the previous month. The monetary policy committee voted 6-3 on the decision. The rates are now at the lowest level since January 2023.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 159.571, up by 2.34%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.805, up by 1.00%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.400, up by 0.26%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.703, down by 1.08%.



U.S. Central Command announced that U.S. forces have completed the heavy wave of strikes against Iran in response to the previous day's attempts by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to destroy U.S. bases in Jordan. The Iranian military admitted to launching the strikes.



Yesterday, while remarking that Iran should be hit harder, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had allowed the talks to continue.



However, no positive signals have emerged from the ongoing negotiations to boost market sentiments, so far.



In the U.S. today, the data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the Personal Consumption Expenditure price index increased 3.70% year over year in June. On a month-on-month basis, it decreased 0.10% in June.



On a year-on-year basis, the core PCE index rose by 3.30% in June while on a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.10% in June from the previous month.



Further the Labor Department's data showed that for the week ending July 25, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits were at 197,000, rebounding by 9,000 from the previous period.



Continuing jobless claims decreased to 1,782,000 for the week ending July 18 from 1,789,000 of the previous week.



The slowdown in inflation is attributed to the fall in energy prices for a brief period following the signing of June 17 MoU after which Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz.



Yesterday, the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at 3.50% to 3.75%.



Three of the 12 officials expressed their dissent as they recommended a quarter-point rate hike.



The U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh observed that the economy is showing resilience even with the recent shocks but reiterated that the goal of the central bank is to contain inflation at manageable levels. He stressed that there is no higher 'soft target' for inflation except the 2%.



Currently, investors are betting on a 65.40% chance of a quarter-point interest rate hike in the upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on September 15-16 while the odds on rates being held at the current level stand at 34.60%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.



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