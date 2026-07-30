

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gaming platform Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter as revenue surged 36% on continued user growth.



For the second quarter, net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $183 million or $0.26 per share from $278 million or $0.41 per share a year earlier.



Revenue increased 35.9% to $1.469 billion from $1.081 billion a year earlier, while bookings rose 8% to $1.557 billion. Daily active users grew 10% year-over-year to 123 million, while average monthly unique payers increased 15% to 27 million.



For the third quarter, Roblox expects revenue of $1.413 billion to $1.490 billion and bookings of $1.576 billion to $1.653 billion.



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