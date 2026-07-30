

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $53.680 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $352.728 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Eversource Energy reported adjusted earnings of $352.7 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $2.903 billion from $2.838 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $53.680 Mln. vs. $352.728 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $2.903 Bln vs. $2.838 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.57 To $ 4.72



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