

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $162 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $91 million or $0.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $1.867 billion from $1.884 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $162 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.867 Bln vs. $1.884 Bln last year.



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