

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) reported on Thursday total revenue of $4.00 billion for the second quarter of 2026, up from $3.22 billion in the same period last year.



Net earnings declined to $324 million from $368 million a year earlier. Earnings per share decreased to $1.25 from $1.40.



The company reported earnings before income taxes of $414 million, down from $473 million a year earlier, while EBITDAC increased to $946 million from $856 million.



AJG closed Thursday's trading at $256.46, down $12.45 or 4.63 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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