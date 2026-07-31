

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SBI Holdings, Inc. (SBHGF) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY148.065 billion, or JPY214.32 per share. This compares with JPY84.605 billion, or JPY130.48 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 28.8% to JPY571.013 billion from JPY443.189 billion last year.



SBI Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY148.065 Bln. vs. JPY84.605 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY214.32 vs. JPY130.48 last year. -Revenue: JPY571.013 Bln vs. JPY443.189 Bln last year.



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