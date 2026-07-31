

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Kasei Corporation (AHKSF) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY53.766 billion, or JPY39.73 per share. This compares with JPY19.716 billion, or JPY14.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to JPY826.157 billion from JPY738.321 billion last year.



Asahi Kasei Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY53.766 Bln. vs. JPY19.716 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY39.73 vs. JPY14.52 last year. -Revenue: JPY826.157 Bln vs. JPY738.321 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 119.65 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.254 T



All EPS are Basic



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