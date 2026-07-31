In the time period from June 2, 2026 until and including June 23, 2026, a number of 213,167 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of SES to meet obligations under SES's Equity Based Compensation Plan (EBCP).
Shares were bought back as follows:
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume
Daily weighted average
Market
June 2, 2026
27,097
8.8727
DXE
June 2, 2026
72,903
8.8556
ENX
June 5, 2026
16,624
8.3723
DXE
June 5, 2026
31,510
8.4266
ENX
June 15, 2026
26,451
7.8423
XPAR
June 17, 2026
26,812
7.3910
XPAR
June 23, 2026
11,770
7.2200
XPAR
The transactions in a detailed form are published on SES's website: https://www.ses.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buy-backs.
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About SES
At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730813457/en/
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SES Communications
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