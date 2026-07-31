In the time period from June 2, 2026 until and including June 23, 2026, a number of 213,167 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of SES to meet obligations under SES's Equity Based Compensation Plan (EBCP).

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume

in shares Daily weighted average

acquisition price of shares

(EUR) Market June 2, 2026 27,097 8.8727 DXE June 2, 2026 72,903 8.8556 ENX June 5, 2026 16,624 8.3723 DXE June 5, 2026 31,510 8.4266 ENX June 15, 2026 26,451 7.8423 XPAR June 17, 2026 26,812 7.3910 XPAR June 23, 2026 11,770 7.2200 XPAR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on SES's website: https://www.ses.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buy-backs.

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730813457/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

SES Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

SES.Press@ses.com