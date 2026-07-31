Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by SES with BNP Paribas as of 7 April 2026, please see the below update on the progress of the liquidity services.

When the liquidity services were implemented as of 7 April 2026, the following assets were in the liquidity account:

2,500,000

As of 30 June 2026, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

228,186 shares;

816,880.

Over the period from 7 April 2026 to 30 June 2026, the following transactions were executed:

1,082 buy transactions;

1,308 sales transactions.

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

1,093,335 shares and 8,485,986 on the buy side;

873,399 shares and 6,860,843 on the sell side.

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730882289/en/

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For further information please contact:

SES Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

SES.Press@ses.com