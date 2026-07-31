

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTSKF) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY215.612 billion, or JPY409.07 per share. This compares with JPY173.529 billion, or JPY326.12 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to JPY1.332 trillion from JPY1.181 trillion last year.



Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY215.612 Bln. vs. JPY173.529 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY409.07 vs. JPY326.12 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.332 Tn vs. JPY1.181 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 675.47 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.725 T



Guidance is Basic EPS



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News