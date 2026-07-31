

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Acciona SA (ANA.MC, ANA, ACXIF), a Spanish sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and water management company, reported a steep decline in net income for the first half of fiscal 2026.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company reported a net income of EUR 83 million, less than EUR 526 million in the same period last year. This decline mainly reflects the absence of asset rotation gains during the first half of 2025.



Income before tax stood at EUR 303 million, down from EUR 715 million a year ago. EBIT also moved down to EUR 485 million from EUR 951 million in the previous year. EBITDA was EUR 1.153 billion, less than EUR 1.557 billion last year.



Acciona registered revenue of EUR 10.142 billion, higher than EUR 9.231 billion a year ago. Infrastructure business generated revenue of EUR 4.481 billion, compared with EUR 3.992 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its total EBITDA outlook of EUR 2.800 billion to EUR 3.100 billion. For fiscal 2025, Acciona had posted a total EBITDA of EUR 3.211 billion.



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